WHEN PLANNING FOR YOUR BOO AT THE ZOO COSTUME, KEEP THE FOLLOWING IN MIND:

• For safety reasons, masks may not be worn by any guests ages 12 or older (unless required for medical purposes). When worn by younger guests, masks must provide unobstructed peripheral vision at all times with openings that allow the eyes to be fully seen.

• It is the policy of the Denver Zoo to restrict the presence of weapons within any facility on the grounds, or in institution-controlled parking areas. Toy or facsimile guns or weapons (fake swords, knives, etc) are not allowed. View our Weapons Policy.

• Costumes that are overly graphic, promote violence or otherwise might reasonably be assumed to be offensive to others are not acceptable.