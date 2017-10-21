Denver Zoo Map
Map
October 21, 2017

Boo at the Zoo

9:00am to 6:00pm

October 21, 22, 28, 29

The 33rd annual Boo At The Zoo, presented by Your Hometown Toyota Stores, offers trick-or-treat stations, creepy crawly animal demonstrations and exciting family-friendly entertainment under the canopy of the beautiful fall foliage of Denver Zoo. Complete details about costume restrictions can be found under “additional information.”

*All activities are included in the price of daytime admission, or covered under your membership, as applicable.

ACTIVITY SCHEDULE

Magic Rob Presents: Spooky the Ghost’s Magic Show

11:00am and 1:00pm every day of Boo

Sventastic Halloween Spooktacular Juggling Show

12:00pm and 2:00pm every day of Boo

 

BUY GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS

October 21

BUY TICKETS

October 22

BUY TICKETS

October 28

BUY TICKETS

October 29

BUY TICKETS

WHEN PLANNING FOR YOUR BOO AT THE ZOO COSTUME, KEEP THE FOLLOWING IN MIND:

• For safety reasons, masks may not be worn by any guests ages 12 or older (unless required for medical purposes). When worn by younger guests, masks must provide unobstructed peripheral vision at all times with openings that allow the eyes to be fully seen.

• It is the policy of the Denver Zoo to restrict the presence of weapons within any facility on the grounds, or in institution-controlled parking areas. Toy or facsimile guns or weapons (fake swords, knives, etc) are not allowed. View our Weapons Policy.

• Costumes that are overly graphic, promote violence or otherwise might reasonably be assumed to be offensive to others are not acceptable.

/sites/default/files/boo.jpg

CONTACT US

2300 Steele Street
Denver, CO 80205-4899
720.337.1400


In Cooperation with the City and County of Denver