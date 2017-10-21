Open every day of the year
Summer Hours (Mar 1 - Oct 31)
Admissions Open 9am to 5pm
Grounds close at 6pm
Ages 12-64: $17
Ages 65+: $14
Ages 3-11: $12
2 and Under: Free
2017 Free Days:
11/3, 11/6, 11/16
The 33rd annual Boo At The Zoo, presented by Your Hometown Toyota Stores, offers trick-or-treat stations, creepy crawly animal demonstrations and exciting family-friendly entertainment under the canopy of the beautiful fall foliage of Denver Zoo. Complete details about costume restrictions can be found under “additional information.”
*All activities are included in the price of daytime admission, or covered under your membership, as applicable.
11:00am and 1:00pm every day of Boo
12:00pm and 2:00pm every day of Boo
• For safety reasons, masks may not be worn by any guests ages 12 or older (unless required for medical purposes). When worn by younger guests, masks must provide unobstructed peripheral vision at all times with openings that allow the eyes to be fully seen.
• It is the policy of the Denver Zoo to restrict the presence of weapons within any facility on the grounds, or in institution-controlled parking areas. Toy or facsimile guns or weapons (fake swords, knives, etc) are not allowed. View our Weapons Policy.
• Costumes that are overly graphic, promote violence or otherwise might reasonably be assumed to be offensive to others are not acceptable.