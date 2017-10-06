DINOS! After Dark

EVERY FRIDAY & SATURDAY IN OCTOBER

Join us every Friday & Saturday night for some fall fun! The event will feature our newest jack-o-lantern sculptures, in addition to our traveling exhibit, DINOS! Live at Denver Zoo. There will also be added entertainment such as pumpkin carving, cultural performances and live shows!

Start Halloween early! On October 27 & 28, there will be candy opportunities in addition to the nightly activities!