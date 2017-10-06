DINOS! After Dark

Open every day of the year
Summer Hours (Mar 1 - Oct 31)
Admissions Open 9am to 5pm
Grounds close at 6pm
Ages 12-64: $17
Ages 65+: $14
Ages 3-11: $12
2 and Under: Free
2017 Free Days:
11/3, 11/6, 11/16
Join us every Friday & Saturday night for some fall fun! The event will feature our newest jack-o-lantern sculptures, in addition to our traveling exhibit, DINOS! Live at Denver Zoo. There will also be added entertainment such as pumpkin carving, cultural performances and live shows!
Start Halloween early! On October 27 & 28, there will be candy opportunities in addition to the nightly activities!
80’s Theme - Learn More
Bedrock Beauties & Beasts - Learn More
Rock Stars & Party Animals - Learn More
Ghouls & Goblins - Learn More