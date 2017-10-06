Denver Zoo Map
October 6, 2017

DINOS! After Dark

6:30pm to 9:00pm

EVERY FRIDAY & SATURDAY IN OCTOBER

Join us every Friday & Saturday night for some fall fun! The event will feature our newest jack-o-lantern sculptures, in addition to our traveling exhibit, DINOS! Live at Denver Zoo. There will also be added entertainment such as pumpkin carving, cultural performances and live shows!

Start Halloween early! On October 27 & 28, there will be candy opportunities in addition to the nightly activities! 

EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT ADULTS ONLY (21+) THEMED DINOS! AFTER DARK

 

80’s Theme - Learn More

Bedrock Beauties & Beasts - Learn More

Rock Stars & Party Animals - Learn More

Ghouls & Goblins - Learn More

CONTACT US

2300 Steele Street
Denver, CO 80205-4899
720.337.1400


In Cooperation with the City and County of Denver